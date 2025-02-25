Event reminder: Niki Sepas Goes to the Oscars

by

The Homewood Public Library is inviting all film buffs to join a celebration of the Academy Awards on Thursday for the Niki Sepas Goes to the Oscars event.

Taking place at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m., attendees will celebrate the awards banquet with great stories about the actors, actresses and directors at the pinnacle of their careers; the winners; who should have won; deserving films that did not get nominated; fascinating film facts and an inside look at film history spanning 96 years. Wear your formals and join in the fun.

Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/12040152.