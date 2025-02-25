Event reminder: Niki Sepas Goes to the Oscars

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library Since the initial awards banquet in 1929, the Academy Awards has presented over 3,000 statuettes.

The Homewood Public Library is inviting all film buffs to join a celebration of the Academy Awards on Thursday for the Niki Sepas Goes to the Oscars event.

Taking place at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m., attendees will celebrate the awards banquet with great stories about the actors, actresses and directors at the pinnacle of their careers; the winners; who should have won; deserving films that did not get nominated; fascinating film facts and an inside look at film history spanning 96 years. Wear your formals and join in the fun.

Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/12040152.