Event reminder: Mutt Strut

There' still time to register for the 15th annual Mutt Strut, happening this Saturday.

Taking place at Homewood Central Park form 7:30 a.m. to noon, Creative Dog Training is hosting their Birmingham’s dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run. This year’s theme is inspired by retro ‘80s and early ‘90s fashion—think leg warmers, headbands and wagging tails. All proceeds benefit Hand in Paw’s Animal-Assisted Therapy programs. Strollers are welcome, and all dogs must be on a leash.

Visit handinpaw.org/mutt-strut to register.