Event reminder: Mike Slive Foundation 5K fundraiser this weekend

by

The Mike Slive Foundation’s annual 5K fundraiser is this Saturday, raising funds to fight prostate cancer.

The I'm With Mike 5K fundraiser supports the foundation's work to eradicate prostate cancer. Participants can run in person or virtually. Walking one to three hours a week can reduce risk significantly, and vigorous activity may lower prostate cancer mortality. A Kids’ Dash will also be held. Visit mikeslivefoundation.org/im-with-mike-5k for more information.