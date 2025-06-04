Event reminder: Mike Slive Foundation 5K fundraiser this weekend

× Expand Route for I'm With Mike 5K

The Mike Slive Foundation’s annual 5K fundraiser is this Saturday, raising funds to fight prostate cancer.

Where: The Battery, 2821 Central Ave Suite 101

The Battery, 2821 Central Ave Suite 101 When: June 7, 8 a.m.

June 7, 8 a.m. Contact: info@mikeslivefoundation.org

The I'm With Mike 5K fundraiser supports the foundation's work to eradicate prostate cancer. Participants can run in person or virtually. Walking one to three hours a week can reduce risk significantly, and vigorous activity may lower prostate cancer mortality. A Kids’ Dash will also be held. Visit mikeslivefoundation.org/im-with-mike-5k for more information.