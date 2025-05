× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre

The Homewood Theatre will feature "Dear Jack, Dear Louise on stage from May 29 through June 8.

Set during WWII, "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" is something of a magical long-distance courtship that is funny, smart and heart-warming. What begins as a penpal situation blossoms into a cross-country romance and then into a full-blown love story (the play is based on the true story of the playwright's parents).

Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased here.