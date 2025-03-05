Event reminder: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast this weekend

The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser will take place this Saturday.

Details: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser has returned. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children.