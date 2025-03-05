Event reminder: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast this weekend

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Mom Angela Leigh enjoys pancakes with Francis (L) and Emory (R) at the 2019 Pancake Day sale hosted by the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club at The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood on March 9, 2019.

The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser will take place this Saturday.

Where: The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road

When: March 8, 7 to 11 a.m.

Contact: KCOHMB@alkiwanis.org

Web: eventbrite.com/o/kiwanis-club-of-homewood-mountain-brook-32204173177

Tickets: $8, children 5 and younger free, available online or at the door

Details: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser has returned. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children.