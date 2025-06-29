Event reminder: July 4th Festival

× Expand Staff photo Homewood’s Fourth of July festival and Thunder on the Mountain in downtown Homewood on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The city of Homewood will host their annual July 4th Festival on Friday.

The city and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board host the event in downtown Homewood to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. and there will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show.

Entry is free, but unlimited attractions wristbands are $10. Visit homewoodparks.com/special-events for more information.