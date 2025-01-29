Event Reminder: Homewood Theatre's "Dearly Beloved" tickets still on sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Theatre For its third season, the Homewood Theatre will be adding a fifth show, as well as a fourth performance to each show.

Homewood Theatre's premiere of "Dearly Beloved" is on Thursday, and the show goes until Feb. 9.

The Texas style comedy features an over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. What could possibly go wrong?

In this fast-paced, laugh-a-minute comedy, the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas ––Frankie, Twink and their estranged sister, Honey Raye – are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. But it is not going well. Frankie’s oldest twin daughter is marrying the son of the queen of what passes for high society in Fayro, and Frankie is desperate to make this wedding an elegant affair. It soon becomes obvious that Fate has other plans.

Thursday's premiere is sold out, but there's still tickets available for shows from Friday through Feb. 8. The Feb. 1,7 and 9 shows are also sold out.

Purchase tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35375/production/1198660.