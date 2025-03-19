Event reminder: Homewood Public Library Jane Austen Regency Ball

× Expand Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

There's still time to register for the annual Jane Austen Regency Ball at the Homewood Public Library, happening March 29. Registration closes March 22.

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: March 29, 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are $25 per person. Email jasna.alabama@gmail.com before March 22 to make reservations.

Adults and teens are invited to attend the Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region’s annual ball, featuring English country dances with a "caller,” who will provide instructions. No prior dance experience is necessary, but there will be a practice session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn before the event. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required. Refreshments will be served.

Visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/home for more information.