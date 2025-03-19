Event reminder: Homewood Public Library Jane Austen Regency Ball

by

There's still time to register for the annual Jane Austen Regency Ball at the Homewood Public Library, happening March 29. Registration closes March 22.

  • Where: Homewood Public Library
  • When: March 29, 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Tickets: Tickets are $25 per person. Email jasna.alabama@gmail.com before March 22 to make reservations.

Adults and teens are invited to attend the Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region’s annual ball, featuring English country dances with a "caller,” who will provide instructions. No prior dance experience is necessary, but there will be a practice session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn before the event. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required. Refreshments will be served. 

Visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/home for more information.