Event reminder: Get tickets to Homewood Library Foundation Block Party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Library Kids play with bubbles at a previous Homewood Library Block Party.

The Homewood Library Foundation is hosting their 10th annual block part at the library on April 5 and tickets are on sale now.

Where: Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library When: April 5, 5–7:30 p.m.

April 5, 5–7:30 p.m. Web: homewoodlibraryfoundation.org

homewoodlibraryfoundation.org Tickets: $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4–20, free for children under 4 with an adult ticket.

This family-friendly fundraiser benefits the library and features food and beverages from local sponsors, live music, and activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy an inflatable slide, games and more. Tickets are available online or at the door. The event is rain or shine.