Event reminder: Homewood High Show Choir Spring Showcase

Where: Homewood High School Auditorium

When: March 6, 7 p.m.

Web: homewood.k12.al.us/hhs

Details: Homewood High School’s three show choir groups — Network, Nexus and Continuum — will take the stage for their spring concert. Network is a mixed gender group from grades 10-12. Nexus is the school’s all-female group, also grades 10-12. Continuum is another mixed group of only freshmen. Students will perform a number of songs aligning with this year’s movie-based theme. Each senior gets to pick a song from one of their favorite movies, and it’s up to students to choreograph, costume and stage the show.