Event Reminder: Homewood Day at the Zoo

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Homewood Day at the Zoo on July 19, featuring discounted prices for Homewood residents and city employees.

Join the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday for Homewood Day at the Zoo, featuring ticket discounts for Homewood residents and city employees.

Tickets are usually $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for children. Discounted prices are as follows:

Adults (13+): $15.95 + tax

Children (2–12): $11.95 + tax

Train Rides: $3.95 + tax

Climbing Tower: $3.95 + tax

Visitors must show a valid ID to receive the discount. The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit birminghamzoo.com for more information.