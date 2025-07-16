Event Reminder: Homewood Day at the Zoo

Join the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday for Homewood Day at the Zoo, featuring ticket discounts for Homewood residents and city employees.

Tickets are usually $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for children. Discounted prices are as follows:

  • Adults (13+): $15.95 + tax
  • Children (2–12): $11.95 + tax
  • Train Rides: $3.95 + tax
  • Climbing Tower: $3.95 + tax

Visitors must show a valid ID to receive the discount. The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit birminghamzoo.com for more information.