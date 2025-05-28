Event reminder: Homewood Community Art Show

× Expand Stock photo

The Homewood Public Library welcomes local artists of any medium to participate in the Homewood Community Art Show this June.

Artists can drop off their artwork at the library’s Adult/Teen desk during the month of June, and it will be showcased in the Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of July. A reception will be held on July 26.

All pieces submitted must be PG-13. Fabric arts, 3-D art, paintings and everything else is welcome. Fill out the application form at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.