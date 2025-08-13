EVENT REMINDER: HMS Watermelon Scrimmage

×
Photo courtesy of Homewood Middle School
Homewood Middle School Watermelon Scrimmage 2023
The annual event has been known to cause watermelons to sell out in local grocery stores.
Homewood Middle School Watermelon Scrimmage
Homewood Middle School Watermelon Scrimmage
- Where: Homewood Middle School
- When: Thursday, Aug. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free, but feel free to bring your own watermelon
- Details: The annual Watermelon Scrimmage will return to Homewood Middle School, continuing a 27-year tradition that brings the school community together to celebrate the upcoming football season. The event showcases the seventh and eighth grade football teams, cheerleaders and dance team. One highlight is the watermelon relay challenge, where students pass a watermelon through their legs, one at a time.