Event Reminder: Girls Rock Birmingham concert

× Expand Photo by Jennifer Alsabrook-Turner Local kids perform at the Girls Rock Birmingham summer showcase in 2024.

Girls Rock Birmingham will take the stage at Saturn Birmingham at 2 p.m. this Saturday. The concert serves as the finale to Girls Rock Birmingham Summer Camp, which took place at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in West Homewood July 7-11.

During camp, campers ages 9-16 learn to play an instrument (drums, guitar, bass, keyboard or vocals) and are placed into groups that form bands. The bands work together to write an original song which they then perform at the showcase at the end of camp.

The Saturday showcase is free and open to the public. The event will feature each band performing its original song as well as raffle items and other fun surprises. For more information, visit girlsrockbham.org.