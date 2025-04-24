Event reminder: Friends Bookstore $7 Bag Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Public Library. The Friends of the Library’s annual Bag Sale will be May 1-3.

The Friends of the Library’s annual Bag Sale will be May 1-3 at the Homewood Public Library.

The Friends of the Library’s annual Bag Sale allows community members to shop the store and fill a bag with as many books as it will hold for just $7. Bags will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library. The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization supporting the library through fundraising and volunteerism.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.