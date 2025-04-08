Event reminder: Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand A child participates in the annual Easter Egg Hunt

The city's annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Patriot Park this weekend.

Where: Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road

Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road When: April 12, 10 a.m. to noon

April 12, 10 a.m. to noon Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events

The Homewood Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers and children up to age 10. Kids will hunt for eggs in age-specific groups, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Additional activities include games and prizes. Families should arrive early, as eggs disappear quickly. Participants must bring their own baskets.