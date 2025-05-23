Event reminder: Dear Jack Dear Louise @ Homewood Theatre

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Join the Homewood Theatre for showings of "Dear Jack, Dead Louise," a World War II romantic drama.

Where: Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre When: May 29–June 8

May 29–June 8 Call: 205-873-1816

Based on a true story, this romantic wartime drama by Tony Award-winner Ken Ludwig follows the correspondence of Jack, an Army doctor, and Louise, a New York performer, during World War II. Their bond grows through letters — until the war threatens to keep them apart. Purchase tickets at homewoodtheatre.com