EVENT REMINDER: Candidate Forum set for Tuesday

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections during a citywide forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.
The 2025 Homewood Citywide Elections Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rosewood Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South in downtown Homewood.
The event is free to attend, but please go here to download a ticket to ensure admission as seating is limited.
The forum will feature candidates running in the Aug. 26 municipal election. More details and updates will be available online at the homewoodstar.com.
Below are the details regarding the format and timing.
How to Vote
Election Day
Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23
Races and Candidates (Bios Linked)
Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker
Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II
Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas
Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young
Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams
Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood.
Homewood residents voted in September 2024 to adopt a city manager-council government. The shift will reduce the City Council from 11 members to four — one per ward — plus the mayor as council president.
Polling Locations
Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road
Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.
Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road
Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.
Voter Registration
Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12
Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.
Absentee Voting
Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.