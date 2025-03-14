Event reminder: Birmingham Boys Choir Taste of Birmingham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir About 400 people attended the 2018 Taste of Birmingham event at Haven in Birmingham, Alabama, raising about $80,000 for the Birmingham Boys Choir.

Support the Birmingham Boys Choir in their main fundraiser of the year with the 11th annual Taste of Birmingham. Over 20 local, award-winning restaurants will compete for the coveted Iron Skillet Award and four vendor awards in this popular event that brings together the community for an evening of live music and good eats.

Where: The Club

When: March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Contact: 205-767-9219, jeff@birminghamboyschoir.org

Get tickets at birminghamboyschoir.org/bbctaste.