Event reminder: Birmingham Boys Choir Taste of Birmingham

by

Support the Birmingham Boys Choir in their main fundraiser of the year with the 11th annual Taste of Birmingham. Over 20 local, award-winning restaurants will compete for the coveted Iron Skillet Award and four vendor awards in this popular event that brings together the community for an evening of live music and good eats.

Get tickets at birminghamboyschoir.org/bbctaste.