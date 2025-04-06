Event reminder: Bell Center’s 13th Annual Cornhole Classic

The Bell Center's annual Cornhole Classic is back on April 12 this year, and registration is now open.

  • Where: Good People Brewing
  • When: April 12, 11 a.m.
  • Web: thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic
  • Tickets: $50 per team for Social Division, $60 per team for Competitive Division; prices increase $10 for day-of registration. Free admission for spectators.

The Bell Center’s Cornhole Classic is a round-robin tournament benefiting The Bell Center Early Intervention Programs. Top teams will advance to elimination rounds with a chance to win prizes. Food trucks will be on-site for food purchases.