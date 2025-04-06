Event reminder: Bell Center’s 13th Annual Cornhole Classic

× Expand The Bell Center held its fourth annual Cornhole Classic at Good People Brewing Company on Saturday, April 16, 2016. Photo by Erica Techo.

The Bell Center's annual Cornhole Classic is back on April 12 this year, and registration is now open.

Where: Good People Brewing

Good People Brewing When: April 12, 11 a.m.

April 12, 11 a.m. Web: thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic

thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic Tickets: $50 per team for Social Division, $60 per team for Competitive Division; prices increase $10 for day-of registration. Free admission for spectators.

The Bell Center’s Cornhole Classic is a round-robin tournament benefiting The Bell Center Early Intervention Programs. Top teams will advance to elimination rounds with a chance to win prizes. Food trucks will be on-site for food purchases.