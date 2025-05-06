Event reminder: 2025 Motherwalk

The 22nd annual Motherwalk event will return to Homewood this weekend, raising awareness about ovarian cancer.

Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the annual event is set for Saturday from 6:30-11 a.m. at Central Park. The event celebrates survivors, honors those lost and raises awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms. 

The event features a 5K and 1 mile fun run. The 5K is $30 and the fun run is $25, but registration is free for ovarian cancer survivors. Register at cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk