Event reminder: 2025 Motherwalk

× Expand Alyx Chandler Homewood's 15th annual Motherwalk, which is put on each year by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Foundation, brought out about a hundred participants, friends and family members to raise money for ovarian cancer research and awareness. Motherwalk took place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 12 at 8 a.m.

The 22nd annual Motherwalk event will return to Homewood this weekend, raising awareness about ovarian cancer.

Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the annual event is set for Saturday from 6:30-11 a.m. at Central Park. The event celebrates survivors, honors those lost and raises awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms.

The event features a 5K and 1 mile fun run. The 5K is $30 and the fun run is $25, but registration is free for ovarian cancer survivors. Register at cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk.