Event guide for Homewood centennial celebration

The city of Homewood is celebrating its centennial, with Oct. 29 marking its official birthday and incorporation date.

From small surprises to big community events, there will be plenty of ways for those who love Homewood to take part.

Below are a few activities planned throughout the city in October.

OCT. 4: CENTENNIAL FILM FESTIVAL

Films will begin around 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Park featuring stories connected to Homewood.

OCT. 15: CENTENNIAL GALA

The Centennial Gala will be held at City Hall Plaza and Rosewood Hall. This is one of the biggest events of the year and will take everyone back to the style and spirit of 1926 with a red carpet welcome, music from the Homewood Pops, stories from the city’s past, Homewood memorabilia and a live auction. The evening’s emcees will be Mayor Jennifer Andress and Chris Cooper. All proceeds from the event will help fund capital improvements to Miss Sims Garden Botanical Park. Catherine Anville Sims’ vision was to have a teaching garden to serve the community for generations to come. An individual ticket to the event is $100, and a group of 10 tickets is available for $1,000.

OCT. 16: CENTENNIAL BRUNCH

Held at the Homewood Rec Center, a breakfast and brunch gathering to honor living former mayors and City Council members will take place. More details on this event will be available closer to the date.

OCT. 17: CENTENNIAL PICNIC AND FESTIVAL

From 1-6 p.m. at Homewood Central Park, a citywide picnic will be held. This event will feature performances from the Homewood High School band and show choir, live entertainment, food trucks and activities throughout the afternoon.

OCT. 29: TIME CAPSULE BURIAL

To mark 100 years of Homewood, a time capsule burial will take place at the Homewood Public Library. More details will be announced.

For more information about city events held throughout October to celebrate the centennial, visit cityofhomewood.com/centennial.

Beyond the events themselves, this month’s Homewood Star includes a special Centennial Salute section beginning on page B1, tracing the vote that created the city in 1926, the six-vote election that nearly dissolved it in 1964, and the neighborhoods, schools and businesses that have carried Homewood through a century of change.