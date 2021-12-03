ERA King Megan Montgomery 5K Race raises nearly $17,000

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Liz Montgomery Liz, Johnny and Meredith Montgomery with ERA KIng volunteers on the day of the The ERA King Megan Montgomery 5K Race.

The ERA King Megan Montgomery 5K Race chose the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention

Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham as the recipient of the proceeds from its

inaugural race, which raised more than $16,700.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, more than 270 registered individuals either ran the race, walked or did a “sleep in”

The racecourse went through the beautiful streets of Homewood where Megan’s father and stepmom, Johnny & Liz Montgomery, and her sister, Meredith Montgomery reside. All three of them are agents with ERA King Real Estate who had the idea to do something special in Megan’s memory. Megan was all about being healthy, working out and staying in shape. Since Johnny is an 8-time Ironman finisher, it was natural for a race to be the avenue to help raise funds to educate young women about the dangers and signs of an unhealthy relationship and hopefully avoid domestic violence.

ERA King Real Estate presented the check to the Montgomery family on the two-year anniversary of Megan’s death.

“We are looking forward to see where and how these funds will help prevent violence in dating and teach about healthy relationships,” Liz Montgomery said.

“I am emotionally overwhelmed by the funds we raised in such a short period of time,” Johnny Montgomery said. “I would like to thank the ERA King family who worked so diligently to put together and direct this race as well as the volunteers, the sponsors, and the participants. And a huge thank you to Anna and Everett King, owners of ERA King Real Estate and the ERA King family who kicked in $10,000 early when this fund was created. We thank you all.”

Meredith Montgomery, a co-advisor of Megan’s Fund, said, “These funds will help us carry on what

Megan believed she was called to do: to educate young people on the warning signs of potentially

dangerous relationships. Megan’s Fund is already funding some programs at The Crisis Center and

Restoration Academy with more non-profits in the works. We are determined to overcome evil with

good. Thank you to Susann and Rod Clark, Megan’s mother and stepfather, for creating this fund in

Megan’s name.”

For information on how to give to Megan’s Fund or to apply for a grant contact:

www.cfbham.org/Megans-Fund.

- - Submitted by Liz Montgomery