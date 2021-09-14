Entertainment district approved for downtown Homewood

Parts of downtown Homewood are now an entertainment district following the approval of the Homewood City Council on Sept. 13.

The plaza enveloping City Hall and several businesses will be included in the entertainment district, which will allow patrons to walk around and enjoy off-premises alcohol. The district’s southern boundary extends just south of Parkridge Drive and goes north to 27th Avenue South. The western boundary includes Central Avenue and extends eastward, though it stops short of U.S. 31.

Ward 1 Councilor Melanie Geer, the lone no vote, said she received feedback from Rosedale residents and the owner of a local business questioning the need for the “triangle” of space west of 28th Avenue South adjacent to Central Avenue being included. Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said that space is slated for redevelopment, though Geer said she has heard concerns over safety.

It is possible sidewalks will be built all along 28th Avenue, Andress said.

Geer said she did not have a problem with the entertainment district, but said she was concerned about the size, and wanted it more centered around the heart of downtown.

The hours of the entertainment district are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Also at the meeting, the council approved employee raises using federal money. All full-time employees and department heads who have been employed with the city since Feb. 27, 2021, are eligible for a one-time $2,500 payment, while all part-time employees employed since the same date are eligible for a $250 payment.

Parts of downtown Homewood are now an entertainment district following the approval of the Homewood City Council on Sept. 13.

The plaza enveloping City Hall and several businesses will be included in the entertainment district, which will allow patrons to walk around and enjoy off-premises alcohol. The district’s southern boundary extends just south of Parkridge Drive and goes north to 27th Avenue South. The western boundary includes Central Avenue and extends eastward, though it stops short of U.S. 31.

Ward 1 Councilor Melanie Geer, the lone no vote, said she received feedback from Rosedale residents and the owner of a local business questioning the need for the “triangle” of space west of 28th Avenue South adjacent to Central Avenue being included. Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said that space is slated for redevelopment, though Geer said she has heard concerns over safety.

It is possible sidewalks will be built all along 28th Avenue, Andress said.

Geer said she did not have a problem with the entertainment district, but said she was concerned about the size, and wanted it more centered around the heart of downtown.

The hours of the entertainment district are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Also at the meeting, the council approved employee payments using federal money. All full-time employees and department heads who have been employed with the city since Feb. 27, 2021, are eligible for a one-time $2,500 payment, while all part-time employees employed since the same date are eligible for a $250 payment.