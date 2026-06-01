Ellenburg Art Gallery to showcase work of Homewood artist Ray Kersh

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The Homewood Public Library’s Ellenburg Art Gallery will feature artwork by Birmingham artist Ray Kersh in a special exhibition running June 1-30.

Located inside the library, the Ellenburg Art Gallery hosts rotating exhibits from local and regional artists throughout the year and is free to visit during regular library hours.

Kersh is a mixed-media artist known for his vibrant watercolor paintings, pen-and-ink drawings and found-object creations such as birdhouses, crosses and shrines. A lifelong Birmingham resident, he grew up in Bluff Park and has spent his adult life in Homewood. He studied art at Auburn University and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

His watercolor subjects range from wildlife and food to city scenes and interpretations of striking photographs. He is also known among friends and family for creating hand-drawn and hand-painted Christmas cards each year.

When not painting, Kersh volunteers in the Friends Bookstore at the Homewood Public Library and spends time in the community with his family.

More of his artwork can be found on Instagram at @raykershpaints.