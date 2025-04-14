Ellen Maple named Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary

×
Illustration courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Ellen Maple was named the new Assistant Principal at Hall Kent elementary school on April 3, 2025.
Homewood City Schools has named Ellen Maple a new Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary.
Maple will join Jill Walden (Principal) and Ashley Paulk (Assistant Principal) on the Hall-Kent Administrative Team beginning next school year.
For the past 13 years,Maple has served Hall-Kent students as a counselor, offering support to students and families over the years.