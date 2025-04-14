Ellen Maple named Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood City Schools Ellen Maple was named the new Assistant Principal at Hall Kent elementary school on April 3, 2025.

Homewood City Schools has named Ellen Maple a new Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary.

Maple will join Jill Walden (Principal) and Ashley Paulk (Assistant Principal) on the Hall-Kent Administrative Team beginning next school year.

For the past 13 years,Maple has served Hall-Kent students as a counselor, offering support to students and families over the years.