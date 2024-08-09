Electric vehicle owners can get discount on admission to upcoming Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Drive Electric Alabama The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC), a nonprofit membership-based organization, is the state's principal coordinating point for alternative fuels and advanced technology vehicles.

The Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit is offering a discounted registration rate for all EV owners to attend the event at the BJCC later this month.

Before registering for the Summit online, EV owners must e-mail the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) at info@alabamacleanfuels.org to obtain the discount code that allows them to attend the Summit for $100 on Aug. 15. In addition, ACFC and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), which is coordinating the Summit, have partnered to offer $50 registration for the first 20 EV owner registrants. ACFC will pay $50 of the $100 registration fee for the first 20 EV owners.

“The AAMA has made a wise decision to offer this discounted rate for EV owners, and we’re pleased to be part of encouraging EV owners to attend this important event,” said Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley. “EV owners who attend the Summit will undoubtedly provide invaluable first-hand knowledge about what it’s like to drive electric every day. They can also get the most up-to-date information about the next generation of these vehicles and learn how EVs positively impact Alabama’s economy. That’s why EV owners should attend the Summit, and I hope we see a lot of them at the BJCC.”

Full-price registration for the conference costs $150 and AAMA members can attend for $125. That means EV owners get the Summit’s lowest registration rate.

The 2024 Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit brings leading automotive, research and energy experts to Birmingham to explore how the transition to electric vehicles influences Alabama’s economy and transportation infrastructure.

The discounted rate allows EV owners to attend the Summit’s evening reception on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the full day Thursday when sessions dedicated to “Overcoming Range Anxiety Through Infrastructure Growth” moderated by Blake Hardwich of the Energy Institute of Alabama; “Alabama Strategy for Battery Manufacturing & Economic Development” moderated by Mike Oatridge of the Alabama Mobility & Power Center; and “Existing Industry Transition Challenges & Opportunities,” moderated by former Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield of Burr & Forman take center stage.

Other panel discussions will focus on the Commercial Vehicle Transition to EV, Essential Skills & Training for the EV Workforce, and Generational Opportunities for Alabama. Panelists include Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Hasin Gandhakwala of Alabama Power Company, and representatives from Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Everged.

“Electric vehicles are revolutionizing the automotive industry, innovating how we drive, reinventing the roads we navigate and expanding our expectations on how to get from point A to point B,” said AAMA President Ron Davis. “EVs are also driving economic growth, sparking opportunities for new suppliers and manufacturers specializing in batteries, charging stations and the latest electrification technologies. EVs are paving new pathways for careers in automotive, as the demand for a skilled workforce continues to skyrocket and unique educational opportunities increase.

“At the same time, there are challenges and barriers to widespread EV adoption,” Davis added. “We have an impressive list of industry, workforce and research leaders coming together at this EV Summit to help steer us forward.”

Participants, vendors and sponsors still have time to register for the Summit online through the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit website. Online registration for the Summit ends Tuesday, Aug. 13, but walk-up registration is available at the event.

“This will be a fantastic event, and we urge all EV owners to take advantage of the discounted registration rate so they can be part this year’s Summit,” Staley said.