McBrayer loses reelection, Lane and McClusky to runoff

Dan Starnes Patrick McClusky Patrick McClusky celebrated the election results at Grocery Brewpub in Homewood Aug. 25. Ingrid Schnader Chris Lane Chris Lane speaks with supporters after the election at SoHo Social in Homewood Aug. 25.

After running the city of Homewood for 12 years, Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer will lose his title to either Chris Lane or Patrick McClusky this November based on preliminary election results.

McClusky led the polls with 2316 total votes, which is 43% of the vote. Lane followed behind with 1592 votes, which is 29.5%. McBrayer received 1484 votes, which is 27.5% of the vote.

Brett Stanley, who voted in Ward 2 Tuesday, said he voted for McClusky because he was looking for a new person to lead the city. McClusky has spent 11 years representing Ward 3 on City Council, and Stanley noted that McClusky has more experience working for the city than Lane.

Ward 1 resident Natalie Gibney said she voted for Lane on Tuesday because she liked his platform. It was a hard decision, she said — she thought McBrayer did a good job, but she had issues with the downtown reasoning proposal, she said.

Melanie Geer was elected in Ward 1, Place 2 and will replace incumbent Britt Thames. Andy Gwaltney ran unopposed in Ward 1.

Carlos Alemán was elected in Ward 2, Place 1. In Place 2, Andrew Wolverton received 321 votes, and Celeste Bayles received 309 votes. They will have a runoff election in October.

Nick Sims was elected in Ward 3, Place 1. Walter Jones was reelected in Ward 3, Place 2.

Barry Smith was reelected in Ward 4, Place 1. Jalete Nelms was elected in Ward 4, Place 2.

John Hardin was reelected in Ward 5. Jennifer Andress, who also represents Ward 5, ran unopposed in Ward 5.

The runoff election will be held Oct. 6.