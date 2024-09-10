Eighteen South Boutique expands to The Edge in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Edge Eighteen South, a popular boutique retailer co-owned by husband and wife duo Patrick & Lacy Isbell, and specializing in premium, modern clothing is excited to announce the opening of its new location at The Edge development in Homewood, Alabama.

Eighteen South, a popular boutique retailer co-owned by husband and wife duo Patrick and Lacy Isbell, announced the opening of its new location at The Edge in Homewood on Tuesday.

The 1,200 square foot boutique, to be located in the development's commercial building at 819 Green Springs Hwy Suite 105 alongside True40 Studio, specializes in premium, modern clothing. The building has 1,000 square feet still available for lease.

Originating in Trussville in 2022, Eighteen South's new store represents a significant step in its mission to bring elevated men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing and accessories to Homewood and the surrounding areas.

The Edge, a popular eating and entertainment destination, is the perfect setting for Eighteen South’s expansion. The new location will offer the same curated selection of apparel, accessories, and gifts that have made the boutique a favorite among shoppers, while introducing exclusive new collections and brands to the Homewood community.

“We are thrilled to open our doors at The Edge,” said Patrick Isbell, Co-Owner of Eighteen South. “Homewood is a vibrant, growing community, and we are eager to become a part of it. Our goal is to provide customers with a unique shopping experience that combines the latest fashion trends with personalized service, and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our new store.”

the shop will feature gameday attire, athleisure, its sought-after Spirit collection and more. The selection primarily includes up and coming brands that meet the level of quality and style that customers expect. These brands include, but are not limited to, Greyson, Rhone, LinkSoul, and Mizzen & Main.

The Spirit collection is a unique offering created and curated by Eighteen South that allows customers to support their favorite school with a branded clothing item where a portion of the purchase goes back to that school’s athletic department.