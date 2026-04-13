Education awards luncheon to honor standout Homewood students

× Expand Submitted Excellence in Education Awards Excellence in Education Awards

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its Excellence in Education Awards luncheon on Tuesday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Hotel.

Sponsored by Regions Bank, the program will honor Homewood City Schools students recognized for outstanding character, scholarship and service. Honorees are nominated by teachers, principals and peers for their leadership, academic success and community involvement.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and the awards presentation.

The cost is $45 for nonmembers. Registration is required by April 16 at homewoodchamber.org.