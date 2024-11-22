Ed's Pet World expected to close, leaving prime real estate opportunity in downtown Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ed’s Pet World and the Homewood Barber Shop on 18th Street in downtown Homewood on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Homewood City Council has proposed adding sidewalks in front of both businesses. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Realty South The building currently housing Ed's Pet world, outlined in red, is up for sale in downtown Homewood. The prperty, located at 2730 18th Street S, is listed for $2.2 million. Prev Next

Ed's Pet World is selling its building in downtown Homewood after 42 years, offering a rare chance to purchase property in the sought-after area.

The business has resided in Homewood since 1982 after originally opening in Columbiana in 1974 and moving to the Hoover Mall before settling at its current address, 2730 18th Street S.

At 18 years old, Ed Cosby opened the store, specializing in selling exotic animals and providing party entertainment, across from the Shelby County Courthouse, and it is now run by his son, Seth Cosby.

Seth, who also co-owns Sasquatch Toys & Comics in Homewood with business partner Ben Traylor, confirmed the building is for sale, but did not share any future plans for the business.

Listing agent Ann Allen said the business is expected to close, but they will keep some of the exotic animals, like Al the caiman alligator, in order to continue offering their interactive and hands-on party entertainment services.

The 5,000-square-foot building sits on 0.17 acres and is listed for sale at $2.2 million by Realty South. The property's downtown Homewood location and its large street presence make it prime real estate for businesses looking to reside in the area.

“We already have offers on it. Potential buyers are doing research on it to make sure it makes sense," said listing agent Ann Allen. “The feeling is that [it] is such a great location and has such a great presence that it will have no problem going quickly.”

Allen did not mention who the offers were from or provide details on any potential businesses that are eyeing the property, although she said a sale might close quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back regularly for updates.