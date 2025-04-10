Editor's Picks: Easter Egg Hunt, Yacht Rock and Edgewood Spring Fest

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 11-13 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Easter Egg Hunt, April 12: The city is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Patriot Park. The hunt is for toddlers and children up to age 10. Kids will hunt for eggs in age-specific groups, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Additional activities include games and prizes. Families should arrive early, as eggs disappear quickly. Participants must bring their own baskets. Visit downtown Homewood after the hunt for sales during the Hop 'n Shop event.

Edgewood Elementary Spring Festival, April 12: Edgewood Elementary's annual Spring Festival will take place Saturday at the school from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature games, rides, inflatables, food, a silent auction and more. The Spring Festival is the school’s only fundraiser, and the money raised provides grant money to fulfill academic enhancement requests from teachers.

Yacht Rock Spectacular, April 12: The Homewood Arts Council is hosting their first-ever Yacht Rock concert event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at SoHo Square Plaza downtown. The free concert will feature high-profile musicians Mark Lanter, Allen Barlow, Jon Campbell, Chris Kozak, Matt Devine and Arnold Montgomery. The public is encouraged to bring folding chairs to comfortably enjoy what promises to be an amazing evening of music and dancing.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 4-10:

Homewood Public Library celebrated National Library Week and the Homewood Library Foundation hosted their annual Block Party.

Homewood churches are getting ready to celebrate Good Friday with the Homewood Way of the Cross event, and the Homewood Beautification Board and Environmental Commission have teamed up to host a creek cleanup next week in honor of Earth Day.

Also, meet artist Mary Liz Ingram, who you can see at Art in the Lot at Trinity United Methodist Church on May 3.