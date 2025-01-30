Editor's Picks: The theatre, murder mysteries and loving your library

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Homewood Theatre's "Dearly Beloved, Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Homewood Theatre's "Dearly Beloved" premiered on Thursday and has shows until Feb. 9. The Texas style comedy features an over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. Purchase tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35375/production/1198660.

Murder in the Magic City, Feb. 1: Mystery fans gather each year for this annual conference, sponsored by Southern Sisters, Sisters in Crime Birmingham, Sisters in Crime and the Homewood Public Library. Murder in the Magic City features mystery authors from all genres and provides an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with some of their favorite mystery authors. It also allows mystery lovers to get acquainted with new authors. The conference will be held at the Homewood Public Library on Saturday, and tickets are $40. Tickets can be found at mmcmysteryconference.com.

Love Your Library, Feb. 1-2: Kick of the Homewood Public Library's Love Your Library event on Saturday. For the entire month of February, let the library know why you love them, and be entered into a drawing for a $50 Homewood Instagift card. Visit hpl.pub/lovelibrary to enter.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 24-30:

Most notably, the city began interviews for the interim city manager role, and the City Council passed the necessary ordinance required to make a hire in the coming weeks.

The city also released 2024 statistics for the Parks and Recreation department, the Homewood Public Library , Homewood Fire Department and the Homewood Police Department.