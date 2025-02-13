Editor's Picks: Valentine's, dancing and writing

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 14-16 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Valentine's Day celebrations, Feb. 14-16: While Valentine's Day falls on Friday, many couples and local businesses will be celebrating the holiday of love all weekend. Stop in at your favorite Homewood restaurant to see what specials they may be offering, and make reservations to share a romantic meal with your loved one. If you're flying solo this year or simply aren't into the romance, consider a Galentine's celebration or a fun night with friends/family to appreciate the platonic love in your life.

Blank Slate Annual Dance Concert, Feb. 14-16: The Samford Dance Company will share the stage with Birmingham’s own Sanspointe Dance Company for their performance of Blank Slate. A program of varied dance styles, Blank Slate will illustrate the people and experiences that add color to our lives. Through the art of dance, Samford and Sanspointe seek to encourage the audience to bask in the richness of their own colorful lives. Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be bought at samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Blank-Slate.

Rough Draft writer's club at the Homewood Library, Feb. 16: If you're an aspiring writer, head to the library on Sunday to join their writer's club. Be sure to bring your ideas for a new novel, screenplay, poetry collection and more. Participants should also bring a laptop or notebook. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 7-13:

Homewood High School women's basketball earned a shot at regional play, and John Carroll Catholic High School announced stadium, field renovations. HHS baseball is also gearing up for their season to start.

City council voted to increase wages for the city's next set of elected officials, and a Homewood librarian celebrated retirement after 25 years with the library. Steve Skipper was also honored by the College Football Hall of Fame.

Letterman of the USA is hosting their annual gala later this month, and the Alabama Writer's Forum is accepting submissions for their annual Father Goose Poetry Festival.

Also, read about the Homewood Pink House and meet Samford's Kelsey Martin.

Finally, the deadline for high school students to apply to Starnes Media's Creator Collective is closing soon.