Editor's Picks: Patriots on the court, Valentine's for veterans and Super Bowl Sunday

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 7-9 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Patriots on the court, Feb. 7-8: Homewood High School's girls and boys basketball will participate in sub-regional play this weekend. The girls will host Huffman at home on Friday at 6 p.m., and the boys will host Mountain Brook on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Valentine's for Veterans at Homewood Public Library, Feb. 7-8: children can help the library make Valentine's Day cards for veterans at the card making station in the Children's Department. All cards will be collected by Feb. 11 in time for Valentine's Day and delivered to the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9: Head to your favorite sports bar or gather with friends at home to watch the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl LXI on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Don't forget to celebrate the watch party with game day staples like buffalo chicken dip, wings, pizza and more.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

MBHS athletes were busy this week, with both boys and girls basketball bringing home Class 6A, Area 10 tournament championships.

Boys track also brought home a state championship, and soccer season is starting soon.

The city's planning commission voted down a proposed senior living development on Lakeshore, and the city is in the final stages of interviews for an interim city manager.

Starnes Media's general manager, Tim Stephens, has also shared his new transformation project, inviting the community to join him on his mission of change.

On a personal note, I'm excited to share that I have been named the recipient the Alabama Press Association’s 2025 Emerging Journalist Award. I hope you will join me in celebrating this accomplishment, and I'd like to thank the members of the Homewood community that have helped me create quality journalism in my time with Starnes Media.