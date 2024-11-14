Editor's Picks: A tree lighting, 100 years of Edgewood Elementary and the Glow Parade

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 15-17 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Edgewood holiday sip and shop, Nov. 15: Kick off the holiday season in Edgewood with their tree lighting and sip and shop event on Friday. Hosted by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, head over to downtown Edgewood to take in the lighting of the Edgewood Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Several businesses will open late with fun activities and special offerings.

Edgewood Elementary turns 100, Nov. 17: Stop by Edgewood Elementary from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate the school's 100th anniversary. There will be a slideshow of photos, a museum featuring artifacts from the school's past, a historical marker and ribbon-cutting ceremony, a time capsule on display, a birthday song celebration with refreshments, a group photo and an opportunity to snag commemorative Edgewood gear.

West Homewood Glow Parade, Nov. 17: Trinity United Methodist Church's West Homewood campus is hosting their annual Glow Parade on Nov. 17, inviting residents to join in and become the parade instead of just watching it. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Seeds Coffee, located at 174 Oxmoor Rd., and proceed down Oak Grove Rd. Participants will be decked out with glow sticks and glow lights.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 8-14:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Homewood's 31-24 win over Athens and previewed this week's playoff matchup against Fort Payne. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of the first and second round of state playoffs for high school football.

Meet McCall Hardison, Homewood City Schools' new communications director, and learn about retired library director Deborah Fout's memories of the Homewood Public Library.

Check out our story on Homewood Helps, a partnership between the school system and concerned community leaders that works to address food and bed insecurity for all HCS students.

In other news, nine Homewood High School students signed to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday.