Editor's Picks: Broadway, Glow Wild and Thanksgiving prep

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 22-24 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Samford Arts' :The Light in the Piazza", Nov 22-24: Experience this heartfelt Broadway musical about a woman traveling the Tuscan countryside with her daughter in 1953. When a handsome young Florentine captures the daughter's heart, the mother must decide if she will risk revealing the truth that could threaten her daughter's happiness. Part of the Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith Opera Series, the orchestrally accompanied story emphasizes first love and the desire to see and love the best in each other. Performances began Thursday and run through Sunday in Harrison Theatre. Visit https://www.samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/The-Light-in-the-Piazza for tickets.

Birmingham Zoo's Glow Wild, Nov. 22-24: On Friday, the Birmingham Zoo's annual Glow Wild event will kick off the holiday season with a colorful light display. At 5 p.m., Mountain Brook's Lulu Gribbin, who lost a hand and leg in a shark attack in the Florida panhandle on June 7, and her family will have the honor of flicking the switch to turn on the lights. The annual event runs on select nights from Friday until Jan. 20, and this year's show, sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye, will feature new and larger lanterns, new entertainment, adult hot chocolate and more. To view the event schedule and purchase tickets, visit https://bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/83.

Thanksgiving prep, Nov. 22-24: As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and people begin preparing for their family feasts, make sure you have everything you need for the big meal by making a last-minute stop at Piggly Wiggly or your go-to grocery store, or swing by your favorite home decor shop, like At Home Furnishings in downtown Homewood, to snag final table decorations.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 15-21:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Homewood's final game of the season against Fort Payne, and the Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of the second round and what's next in state playoffs for high school football.

Meet Courtney Heath, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's new office and events manager, and read about Homewood cross-country's success at state.

Check out our story on the Better Business Bureau's holiday scam alert, and learn about Homewood resident Trent Stewart's love of wine.