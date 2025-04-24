Editor's Picks: Mustache Bash, Recycling and Descendants

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Homewood Star Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mustache Bash, April 25: ourHome, a Local nonprofit working to extend that support to adults with developmental differences, will host the Mustache Bash, a benefit concert supporting their cause, on Friday. As the organization's first ticketed fundraising event, the concert will feature food, fun and live music from the 90s country party band, Mustache the Band. General admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $125. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Visit ourhomealabama.org/mustache-bash for more information or to purchase tickets.

Document Shredding and Electronic Recycling, April 25: The Homewood Public Library is hosting a document shredding and electronics recycling event on Friday. Visit the library's back parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday to drop off your items and help the planet. Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on-site to destroy your sensitive documents and files, with a limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. The boxed paper will be shredded, and the boxes returned. Secure shredding and recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted.

"Descendants: The Musical", April 25-27: Homewood Theatre will present "Descendants: The Musical" at Homewood Central Park this weekend. The musical is based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies and is jam packed with comedy, adventure and songs from the films. The show is free, just bring lawn chairs and blankets and pick a spot on the grass. Shows on Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2:30 p.m.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 18-24:

Get to know local artist Patrick Ingram, and don't forget to submit you poems to the Homewood Public Library poetry contest.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer spoke to six local chambers of commerce on Monday, including Homewood's.

Also, Homewood High School baseball beat Clay-Chalkville in the first round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs, and John Carrol's Cavs have had a successful spring season.

Homewood's Brody Butler is awaiting his shot at the NFL, with this story coming to us from Brett Walker with Middle Tennessee State University Sidelines.