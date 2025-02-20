Editor's Picks: Coffee, LEGOs and The Dance Foundation

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Homewood Star Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 21-23 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Coffee at two of the best coffee shops in the world, Feb. 21-23: The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops, a new global recognition system for coffee lovers around the globe, has listed two Homewood favorites, Domestique and Seeds Coffee Company, on their list of best coffee shops in the world. Stop by either one to see what earned them the distinction.

LEGO Club at the library, Feb. 22: Bring your kids, k-5th grade, to visit the Homewood Public Library on Saturday for a fun day of LEGO building. Kids can let their imaginations run wild from 2-3 p.m. and build anything they can think of.

The Dance Foundation turns 50, Feb. 23: The Dance Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching the art of dance to everyone, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. Join the anniversary celebration with student performances, delicious food and signature cocktails at Dread River Distilling, located at 2700 7th Avenue South in Birmingham, on Sunday from 4-6 p.m.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 14-20:

John Carroll Catholic High School announced new athletic renovations and Lady Patriots basketball fell to Fort Payne at regionals.

Also, check out our feature on the Letterman of the USA's upcoming gala, and watch the first episode of the 56-for-56 special project.

The city also entertained the idea of turning the old police department headquarters and jail into a steakhouse, and we extended the application deadline for the Creator Collective.