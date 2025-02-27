Editor's Picks: Chili, Trucks and Mardi Gras

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 28-March 2 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off, March 1: The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free. Purchase tickets at exceptionalfoundation.instagift.com.

Big Machines Day at McWane, March 1: McWane Science Center, CraneWorks, and Vulcan Industrial Contractors are gearing up once again to bring Big Machines Day to Birmingham. Visitors of all ages will get up close and personal with some big and small machines on McWane Science Center’s plaza while also learning about engineering and construction science. The event is free with museum admission. Visit mcwane.org/events/big-machines-day-march-1/ for more information.

Mardi Party at The Edge, March 2: Kick off Mardis Gras celebrations at The Edge on Sunday with live music, a special Mardis Gras menu, drink specials, a bounce house and more. Sponsored by Homewood Life, the event begins at noon. Visit theedgehomewood.com/events for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 21-27:

The City Council narrowed down their candidates for the interim city manager, and Homewood Theatre will be celebrating Cabaret Month in March.

Get to know Bitty & Beau's Molly Weaver, and read about Tina's Market. Also, read about Taste of Homewood, coming up on March 13.