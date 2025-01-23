Editor's Picks: Chanticleer, salamanders and sports

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 24-26 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Chanticleer at Brock Recital Hall, Jan. 24: The Grammy-Award-winning Chanticleer will be performing at Brock Recital Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Founded in 1978, the group is renowned for its diverse repertoire and skill. Based in San Francisco, the ensemble has sold over a million records and performed globally. They delve into genres like classical, gospel, jazz and pop, with emphasis on new works. Their dedication to new compositions won them Grammy Awards for “Lamentations & Praises” and “Colors of Love.” They've earned accolades for their bold programming, and Music Director Emeritus Joseph H. Jennings was acknowledged for his impact on the African American choral tradition. Purchase tickets at etix.com/ticket/p/30932434/chanticleer-birmingham-brock-recital-hall-at-samford-university.

Salamander Festival, Jan. 25: Homewood’s iconic Salamander Festival is returning on Saturday with the Friends of Shades Creek and a new special guest. The event, set for 1-4 p.m. in Homewood High School’s gymnasium, celebrates the salamanders that call Homewood their home. The festival is intended to educate people on salamanders and spread conservation information in a fun way.

Basketball and NFL at The Edge, Jan. 25-26: Basketball and NFL fans can plan to spend the weekend at The Edge if they're looking for a place to watch their favorite teams. There are college basketball games all day Saturday, and two NFL games on Sunday. Click here to see the full schedule.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 17-23:

Most notably, Mayor Alex Wyatt delivered the State of the City Address, and The Homewood Star published a follow-up on the state audit report.

You can also read more about the Salamander festival happening this Saturday, and the Shades Creek Greenway Phase 2 Extension is officially open.