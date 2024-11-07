Editor's Picks: Home tours, wheelchair rugby and antiques

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 8-10 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home 2024 tours, Nov. 8-10: Birmingham Home & Garden magazine has teamed up with Willow Homes and Architectural Cooperative to present a show-stopping Inspiration Home in Homewood, 106 East Edgewood Drive. Tickets to tour the home are $10, and proceeds benefit Trinity's Outreach Hub. Tours are available this weekend on Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tours are available to the public each week from Thurs.-Sun. until Nov. 24. For more information, visit https://birminghamhomeandgarden.com/inspirationhome2024/.

USA Developmental Wheelchair Rugby Invitational, Nov. 8-9: Visit the Lakeshore Foundation on Friday or Saturday to catch a glimpse of the USA Wheelchair Rugby team compete against Canada and Great Britain. The games are taking place at Lakeshore, located at 4000 Ridgeway Drive, and entrance is free. The USA team plays on Friday at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.

Antique Market on Linden Holiday Open House, Nov. 9: Antique Market on Linden is hosting a holiday open house event to kick off the holiday season. Stop by on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to snag a Christmas gift for a loved one... or yourself. the shop is located at 2828 Linden Ave.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 1-7:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Homewood's win over James Clemens and previewed this week's playoff matchup against Athens. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 11 and the first round of state playoffs for high school football.

Read about the new updates on potential developments at Brookwood Village.

Check out our story on the 50th anniversary of the Vulcan Run that took place in Homewood this year, and get to know Homewood Theatre actor David Coker.

In other news, Alex Wyatt began his one-year term as Mayor on Nov. 1 as Patrick McClusky retired from public office. Read about his plans for the city in his limited term here.