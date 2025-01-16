Editor's Picks: wrestling, an MLK Day run, and spring musical auditions

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 17-19 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Wrestling State Quarter Finals, Jan. 17: Homewood High School's wrestling team will compete at State Quarter Finals on Friday from 5-11 p.m. The event will take place at Mountain Brook High School.

9th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run, Jan. 18: Hosted by The Leftover Energy Foundation, the MLK Day 5K Drum Run is a fun and active event to celebrate the MLK Day holiday weekend. The event will be held on Saturday form 7-10:30 a.m. 1700 4th Ave. N., Birmingham. Since its 2012 inception in Atlanta, the race has grown to over 2,000 runners/walkers and featured over 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups. The race features a 5K, a 10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk options for both youth and adults. Participants will enjoy live drumline performances from local schools along the course, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The event promotes inclusivity, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Each participant receives a race goodie bag, including an official event shirt, and there are incentives for nonprofit and community groups to register as teams. Visit mlkday5kbham.com for more information or to register.

Homewood Theatre spring musical auditions, Jan. 18-19: The Homewood Theatre is hosting live auditions on Saturday and Sunday for their annual spring musical. This year's show is "Descendants". Auditions are open to ages K-12 and will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 4, excluding the week of spring break. Tech and dress rehearsals will be April 21 and 24 from 5-8 p.m. The show performances will take place on April 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. If cased, a registration fee of $300 is due before Feb. 11. Learn more at https://homewoodtheatre.com/education-2/.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 10-16:

Most notably, the city received a report from Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts Review regarding the city's financial and operational practices, and Starnes Media has launched out new Creator Collective program.

Finance director Lester Smith also made some recommendations to safeguard city assets. Also, check out photos from last weekend's snow day.

As Brookwood Village nears redevelopment, see some of the photos from its past, and catch up on the latest City Council news.