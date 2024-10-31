Editor's Picks: The Vulcan Run, a fall festival and The Edge

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 1-3 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Vulcan Run 10k, Nov. 2: Rosewood Plaza will be filled with hundreds of runners on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for the annual Vulcan Run 10k. This year is the 50th anniversary of the race, and the first year it has officially taken place in Homewood. For more information or to sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Vulcan10KRun.

Hall-Kent Fall Festival, Nov. 2: Hall-Kent Elementary School is hosting their annual fall festival on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Stop by the school for a day full of fun games, food and more.

Grand Opening at The Edge, Nov. 2: Head over to The Edge on Saturday to celebrate their grand opening with a day long event featuring coffee and donuts from Baba Java, a pop-up workout with True40, live music, a magic show and more. The Edge is located at 815, 817 and 819 Green Springs Hwy.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 25-31:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Homewood's game against Minor and previewed this week's matchup against James Clemens. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 10 and 11 of high school football.

Also in sports, see a recap of volleyball regionals.

See pictures from Homewood's annual fall festival, or read about Homewood artist Steve Skipper's painting of Nick Saban.

In other news, Homewood City Council honored Patrick McClusky with a proclamation at his last council meeting as Mayor on Monday. Also, read about the history of this weekend's Vulcan Run and how it landed in Homewood.