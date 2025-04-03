Editor's Picks: Party on the Porch, Mutt Strut and the library Block Party

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Alabama Outdoors Party on the Porch, April 4: Party on the Porch features local musicians, breweries, food trucks and artisans for a fun, family- and dog-friendly evening with activities, corn hole and giveaways. Each event benefits a local non-profit and raises environmental awareness for conservation. Held first Fridays, April–October (except July due to heat). April’s beneficiary is the DRIFT Initiative. The event will be held at 3054 Independence Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.. Admission is free, but a $10 donation gets of-age guests a wristband and souvenir cup.

Mutt Strut, April 5: If you haven't seen the other reminders, here's your last chance to participate in Hand in Paw's annual Mutt Strut 5K and fun run on Saturday. Presented by Creative Dog Training, the 15th annual Mutt Strut is Birmingham’s dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run. This year’s theme is inspired by retro ‘80s and early ‘90s fashion—think leg warmers, headbands and wagging tails. All proceeds benefit Hand in Paw’s Animal-Assisted Therapy programs. Strollers are welcome, and all dogs must be on a leash. Visit handinpaw.org/mutt-strut to register.

Homewood Library Foundation Block Party, April 5: This family-friendly fundraiser benefits the library and features food and beverages from local sponsors, live music, and activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy an inflatable slide, games and more at the library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4–20 and free for children under 4 with an adult ticket. They are available online or at the door. The event is rain or shine.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 28-April 3:

Samford University's proposed Creekside development will move to the City Council with a positive recommendation from the Planning Commission, and the city switched its 911 operations to Shelby County's system.

Also, check out our April event calendar, and meet student Kaiden Boykin and artist Tabitha Cruickshank.