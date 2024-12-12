Editor's Picks: Music, music and more music

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 13-16 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

The next few days are all about music and the arts, with several events being put on in connection to Homewood High School. Here's a few of the things happening this weekend and next Monday:

Homewood High School Fine Arts Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 13: Catch the final showing of the Holiday spectacular put on by Homewood's Fine Arts Department. This collaborative show includes the Homewood Patriot Band, Show Choir, Star Spangled Girls, Color Guard, Theatre Department and Jazz Band. There will be singing, dancing and more. The show is at 7 p.m. in the HHS Auditorium. The first 10 rows can be reserved with VIP tickets purchased at https://gofan.co/event/2251948. The rest of the auditorium will be free seating.

Three on a String and Sean of the South benefit concert, Dec. 15: Don't miss a chance to support the Homewood High School band while having a good time on Sunday at their benefit concert. See Three on a String and Sean of the South in the HHS Auditorium at 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the band and help fund their trip to the Rose Parade in 2026. General admission tickets are $35, and the auditorium can hold up to 1,000 concert goers. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://gofan.co/event/1729970.

Homewood Pops Christmas Show, Dec. 16: If you can't make the first two events, or you haven't quite had your fill of Christmas music for the week, be sure to check out the Homewood Pops at their Christmas Show on Monday night. The program will include nostalgic favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” composed by Birmingham native Hugh Martin, and some less familiar pieces, such as Kelly Clarkson’s exuberant “Underneath the Tree.” The Homewood Pops are a group made up of local musicians and HHS band members and alumni who come together a few times a year to perform. Members range from teens to people in their 70s. The show is at 7 p.m. at Homewood Church of Christ, located at 265 W Oxmoor Road. Entry is free. Those who might want to join the band itself can contact HHS band director Chris Cooper at ccooper@homewood.k2.al.us. Anyone who plays – or used to play – a band instrument is welcome, whether or not they live in Homewood.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 6-12:

Read a brief update on the Brookwood Village development situation, and learn about a scholarship opportunity offered by the Junior League of Birmingham.

See how Homewood schools did based on the 2024 Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, meet the Patriots basketball guard/forward Lane Crowe and check out photos from Tuesday night's Christmas parade. Also, learn the history behind Homewood's famous Christmas Star.