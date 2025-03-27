Editor's Picks: March Madness in Birmingham, Cherry Blossoms and good weather

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 28-30 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Women's NCAA March Madness in Birmingham, March 28-31: Birmingham will once again host teams from all over the nation as March Madness returns to the city. The 2023 NCAA basketball tournament brought Alabama and Auburn, along with Houston, Iowa, Maryland to Birmingham. The NCAA schedules their tournaments years in advance, and Birmingham won its bid to host the NCAA basketball regionals in 2020. The improvements made to Legacy Arena were credited for landing the events. The women’s Sweet 16 will be March 28 and 29, and the Elite 8 will play March 30 and 31. Click here for tickets.

Cherry Blossom Festival, March 29: The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be hosting the 18th annual Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend. The family-friendly event will celebrate Japanese culture, featuring performances, activities and a Hanami (flower viewing) experience. The festival will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking on site is limited and the BBG asks that people carpool when possible. For the latest updates, please visit the Facebook event page .

. Enjoy the warm weather, March 28-30: With temperatures finally reaching the 70s and 80s during the day, now is the time to get outside and enjoy form fresh air. Check out one of the city's parks or walking trails, or branch outside of city limits for ore diverse hiking and outdoors activities.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 21-27:

Samford held another Community Conversation on Thursday night, the Board of Education is taking applications for a Ward 5 seat and Kenilworth Drive will be closing for construction.

Also, meet Creator Collective student Allie Rezek and don't forget to get your tickets for the Homewood Library Foundation Block Party or to register for the annual Mutt Strut.