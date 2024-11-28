Editor's Picks: Black Friday, coffee and rest

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 29 to Dec.1 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Black Friday Shopping, Nov. 29: Shops across town will be open on Friday, offering sweet deals on holiday gifts in the national shopping event. Check out our shopping guide, courtesy of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, for ideas on where to shop. Just a short drive down 280, you can also check out big-box stores and The Summit for holiday sales.

Homewood Holiday Coffee Trail, Nov. 29- Dec. 20: This holiday season, Homewood coffee shops have partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to create the Homewood Holiday Coffee Trail. From Nov. 29- Dec. 20, Homewood residents can embark on a coffee journey throughout town for the chance of winning a grand prize. Read more about the event here.

Thanksgiving recovery, Nov. 29-Dec. 1: If you're anything like me, you may have enjoyed a stacked plate at your Thanksgiving table, so take the weekend to recover from the overload of sugar and carbs. Whether that looks like getting out for a walk on the Lakeshore Trail or planting yourself on the couch until Monday comes, take the time to enjoy some peace and quiet or the company of your loved ones.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 22-28:

In sports this week, Kyle Parmley shared the All-South Metro Volleyball results.

Meet Mattie Kehl, the Marketing and Community Relations Manager at Homewood Chamber of Commerce. Also, meet Birmingham Boys Choir member Caleb Siegel and Magic Moments executive director Sandy Naramore.

Check out our story on Homewood Connected, and learn about the Homewood Theatre's upcoming Christmas show. Also, Homewood City Schools scored all A's in the state report card.