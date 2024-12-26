Editor's Picks: Sports at The Edge, Glow Wild and New Year's resolutions

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 27-29 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Sports at The Edge, Dec. 27-29: Visit The Edge this weekend to catch a series of college football, basketball and NFL games on the big screen. Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and Arkansas plays Texas Tech at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Boston College faces Nebraska at 11 a.m. and games will play all day, with the final kickoff at 6:30 p.m. when BYU plays Colorado. On Sunday, see the Packers and Vikings face off at noon, with Alabama basketball following behind at 2 p.m. The Cowboys and Eagles will also play at 4 p.m. See the full weekend schedule at https://www.instagram.com/theedgehomewood/.

Birmingham Zoo's Glow Wild, Dec. 27-29: Don't forget to hit up the Birmingham Zoo's annual Glow Wild event before it's gone. The event runs on select nights until Jan. 20, and this year's show, sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye, features new and larger lanterns, new entertainment, adult hot chocolate and more. To view the event schedule and purchase tickets, visit https://bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/83.

New Year's resolutions, Dec. 27-29: Now that Christmas is over, 2025 is right around the corner, which means its time to come up with your New Year's resolutions if you haven't already. Whether you believe in making these resolutions or not, take some time this weekend to think about things you hope to accomplish in the new year, or simply set yourself up to enter 2025 in an organized fashion.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 20-26:

In sports, three Patriots were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state first team for 6A schools, and one John Carroll player was named 5A honorable mention.

Take a look at the photo recap of the 2024 holiday season in Homewood, and learn how the city will help dispose of your Christmas tree.

Also, meet Meredith Montgomery, executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation.