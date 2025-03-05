Editor's Picks: Cabarets, pancakes and daddy-daughter date night

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 7-9 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Cabaret at the Homewood Theatre, March 7-8: Homewood Theatre and The Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman Cabaret Series are celebrating Cabaret Month in March. The first two entertainers include Carl Dean and Courtney Cook. Dean's cabaret show, "Reflections, Ruminations, Ramifications, and the Rest of It" is with us on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. This show promises to be a fun, thought provoking evening of music and storytelling. Cook's cabaret show is March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Cook, a native of Hoover, recently returned home after a couple of decades living in NYC and Los Angeles, where she performed cabarets in both cities. Grab your tickets for all the March Cabaret shows at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

Pancakes with Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis, March 8: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser will take place at the Exceptional Foundation on Saturday morning from 7 to 11 a.m. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online or at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

Daddy-Daughter Date Night at The Edge, March 8: The Edge is inviting all father figures and their daughters to enjoy a Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Saturday. The event will feature a DJ, dancing, a dinner buffet, glitter bar, photo booth and more. Tickets ate $50 per adult and daughter, and additional daughters are $15. Purchase tickets here.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 28-March 6:

The City Council hired Glen Adams as city manager, and his first day was Wednesday. Homewood's Planning Commission also had a busy meeting on Tuesday, voting no on Bonita Drive development and discussing a development proposed by Samford University along Lakeshore.

Starnes Media announced the students selected for out Creator Collective program, and our real estate package made its way online. Read about a top realtor, preparing to sell your home, market predictions and challenged faced by first-time homebuyers.

Also, read about the Bell Center 5K and meet ourHome, a new nonprofit helping adults with developmental differences.